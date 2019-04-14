Western Development Commission to launch new 5 year strategy in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission will tomorrow launch a new five year strategy in Ballinasloe.

The WDC was established to encourage and promote the economic and social development of Galway, Donegal, Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo, Clare and Leitrim.

The new five year strategy – which will run from this year until 2024 – is entitled ‘Work Smarter, Live Better’.

It’ll be launched by Galway East Junior Minister Sean Canney at Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre tomorrow morning at 9.30.

Independent Minister Canney says it’ll focus on targeted investment and development for the region.

