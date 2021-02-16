Western Development Commission to invest €2 million in Atlantic Therapeutics

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission is to invest €2 million in Atlantic Therapeutics, the Galway-based company pioneering a non-invasive, wearable treatment for urinary incontinence.

This is the largest single investment the WDC Investment Fund has made to date and is complemented by returning investors Seroba Life Sciences, Earlybird, LSP, Andera Partners and Atlantic Bridge, who continue their ongoing support for Atlantic Therapeutics with a substantial undisclosed investment.

The financing will support the expansion of the company’s commercialization activities in the core US and UK markets for its INNOVO technology to treat urinary incontinence.

Also known as bladder weakness, urinary incontinence is a stigmatised condition that impacts one in three women worldwide, having a profoundly negative impact on quality and enjoyment of life.

The Atlantic Therapeutics device acts to strengthen the pelvic floor and thereby treat the underlying cause of bladder weakness.

Gillian Buckley, Investment Manager at the Western Development Commission says Atlantic Therapeutics is the 35th life science investment making the WDC Investment Fund.