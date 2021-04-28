Western Development Commission launches jobs portal

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission has launched a new jobs portal aimed at attracting professionals and their families to relocate to County Galway and the West.

Westernjobs.ie aims to support job seekers in finding open roles across the region while also assisting employers in gauging the availability and depth of skills available.

It comes as research carried out by the WDC found that 50 percent of large employers in the region were faced with a limited skills pool for open positions.

With a move towards remote working and hybrid options due to the ongoing pandemic, the WDC is encouraging people to make a permanent move to the West.

It reports that companies currently hiring in the West of Ireland include Boston Scientific, Cora Systems, GSK, Aran Biomedical, Abbott, Aerogen and Harmac Medical.