Western Development Commission invests 7 million in region during 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Creating opportunities for those who live in the west and want to move or return here remains a core focus for the Western Development Commission

That’s according to CEO Tomás Ó Síocháin, speaking as the Commission published a summary of its year’s activities

It approved investment of just under 7 million euro for 44 businesses and community projects across the seven western counties.

The investments approved are across a wide range of high-tech sectors from artificial intelligence, fintech, medical devices, ICT as well as more traditional sectors such as food and tourism.

In Galway theses included Atrian, an NUIG spin out company developing a new non-thermal, non-scarring ablation technology for treating Atrial Fibrillation.

It has also approved loan finance for BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry which plans to create 360 jobs within 3 years