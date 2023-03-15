Western Development Commission gets CFI award for Best Regional Investment Promotion Team in Europe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission has been awarded ‘Best Regional Investment Promotion Team’ in Europe by Capital Finance Ireland (CFI).

The award recognises the organisation’s work in establishing the Western Investment Fund and its contribution to the region’s socio-economic growth and development.

The Fund is open to companies across a range of sectors including green technology, creative industries, food and natural resources, ICT, manufacturing, Medtech, and life sciences.