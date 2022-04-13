Westdoc set to expand locum weekend cover for Connemara region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Westdoc is set to expand its weekend locum cover in the Connemara region, where key GP staffing continues to pose challenges.

The group has secured funding from the HSE to advance the measure.

This will provide an extra five weekends support to the North and South Connemara region.

Other areas included in the funding round include Achill and Belmullet.

Westdoc says this will bring the total number in each area to 25 weekends per year.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv has welcomed the move stating it will make the position of GP more attractive in areas such as Clifden and Carraroe.

