Westdoc to become operational in Ballinasloe from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An expanded Westdoc service for the Ballinasloe and southeast Galway areas will become operational from tomorrow, January 16.

Westdoc will provide support to local GP services at the Dunlo Medical Centre and Marina House Medical Centre in Ballinasloe.

It will also offer services in Lawrencetown, Kiltormer, Eyrecourt and Killconnell.

It follows concerns in the area over a lack of GP services out-of-hours, as well as difficulties attracting new GPs to the region.

Following a meeting between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and public representatives, €500 thousand was allocated to expand Westdoc into the area.