Westdoc appeals for patience as the service experiences high demand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Westdoc is appealing for patience from the public ahead of what is expected to be a busy festive period.

The service is currently experiencing a very high demand in patient contacts, which is expected to increase in the coming days.

It comes as emergency departments nationwide, including UHG, are under significant pressure in recent weeks.

WestDoc, located in Liosban Business Park on the Tuam Road has put additional resources in place and is prioritising urgent calls.

The appointment-only service, which caters for patients in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, is asking patients not to present at treatment centres without an appointment.

WestDoc is also urging people to ensure prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy as soon as possible.

The service can be contacted on 0818 360 000, and more information can be found on westdoc.ie