Westcare Homecare to create 20 new jobs at Tuam base

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Westcare Homecare is to create 20 jobs at its new Tuam base.

The firm is announcing the creation of 70 new jobs at its bases in Roscommon and Galway over the next 12 months.

The new positions will be focused in the delivery of person-centred care to older persons, within the home setting and local community.

Westcare Homecare was established in 2013.

The two new offices are based at N17 Business Park,Tuam and Castle Street in Roscommon.

It comes as the number of people over the age of 65 is expected to reach 1.4 million by 2040, or about 23% of the total population.

Westcare Homecare Area Manager Michael Carty says the new Tuam base aims to provide key employment in the region.