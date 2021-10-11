West records 11 corporate insolvencies in first quarter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 11 corporate insolvencies were recorded in the West in the first quarter of this year.

According to the latest insolvency statistics published by Deloitte, Connaught recorded the only regional increase, from 7 insolvencies in Q1 2020 to 11 in Q1 2021.

A total of 111 corporate insolvencies were recorded in Ireland in the first quarter of 2021 – a marked decrease of 30% from the same period last year.

Geographically, the highest number of corporate insolvencies in Q1 was recorded in Leinster.

Deloitte believes the low level of insolvency activity nationally is likely influenced by the range of measures introduced by government to support companies and their employees through the pandemic.