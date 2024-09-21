West of Ireland Euromillions player wins over €1 million in last night’s draw

A EuroMillions player in the West of Ireland has become the second in two weeks to win over €1 million in the EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle promotion.

The winning ticket was bought online, and the National Lottery will reveal the exact county tomorrow.

This follows on from last weekend where a Euromillions player from Galway won €1,005,000.

The winning code is I-RDJ-29621 with the lucky player winning €1 million on top of the raffle prize of €5,000.

The National Lottery is urging EuroMillions players to check their tickets very carefully and if they are a winner, they are advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.