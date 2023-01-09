West health region warns public of significant rise in respiratory infections

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- People in Galway and other western counties are being warned of a significant rise, in respiratory infections in the region.

The Department of Public Health for the West and North West, is issuing advice to those with respiratory symptoms.

People in the region are being asked to avoid attending social settings such as workplaces, schools or childcare facilities, if they are feeling unwell.

Public Health Area F – which includes Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim – has been notified of 390 COVID-19 cases and 348 flu cases.

People are being reminded to get up to date with their flu and COVID vaccines, if eligible.

Those eligible for their booster vaccine can book an appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics or visit participating pharmacies and GPs.