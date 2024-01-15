West coast hosting far above average number of Ukrainian refugees

Counties along the West coast are hosting well above the national average number of Ukrainian refugees, when compared to head of population.

Per 100 thousand people, Galway is hosting 1,366 refugees, Sligo 2,588, Mayo 2,125, Clare 2,953, and Kerry, 4,697.

That compares to a figure of just 481 in Dublin.

In terms of raw numbers, Kerry is currently hosting the highest number of Ukrainians nationwide at over 7-thousand, that is 12.4 percent of the total number accommodated across all counties.

This is more than Dublin which is sitting at just under the 7-thousand mark.

Figures also show Cork, Galway, Clare, Mayo, and Donegal have a higher percentage portion of the overall number compared to the rest of the country according to the Irish Independent.

The majority of Ukrainian refugees being housed in this short term accommodation are under the age of 18- at over 42-thousand.

Meanwhile, despite the on-going conscription in Ukraine- 19-thousand 712 men between 19 and 55 have receive PPS numbers from the Irish State.