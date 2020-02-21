Wellpark Road reopens after repair works completed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Repair works on a damaged section of road at Wellpark – which led to traffic chaos at lunchtime – have now been completed.

It’s after a section of road outside Galway Community College at Moneenageisha gave way due to issues assoicated with a faulty water main.

Irish Water and Galway City Council began work yesterday afternoon to repair a burst watermain on the Dublin Road outside the G Hotel.

Shortly before lunchtime, authorities were forced to close the outbound lane of the Wellpark Road next to the Moneenageisha traffic lights after a hole appeared in the road.

The structural failure, which was linked to the faulty watermain identified on the Dublin Road yesterday, resulted in traffic chaos across most main routes in the area.

However, the City Council has now confirmed the repair works have been completed and the road has fully reopened.