Well-known south Galway hotel to expand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well-known South Galway hotel has been given approval to expand.

MLC Hotel Limited has been granted planning permission for alterations to the Merriman Hotel in Kinvara.

The expansion will make way for 19 additional bedrooms and also will result in changes to the parking layout.

The county council has applied 7 planning conditions to the grant of permission.

One condition stipulates that no additional signs, symbols, emblems or canopies can be erected on the hotel building.