Well known Galway Technology Centre relaunches as ‘Platform 94’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The well known Galway Technology Centre in Mervue, which was established almost thirty years ago, is rebranding

It has officially relaunched as ‘Platform 94’.

The rebrand aims to reflect the centre’s new vision, and the fact it now caters to the entire western region, and not just Galway.

Since 1994, Platform 94 has supported over 300 companies, faciliated 3 thousand jobs, and generated 1.3 billion euro in value for the West.

Chief Executive Ollie Daniels says the thinking behind the name change is very simple.