Well known Galway restaurateur petitions local TDs over industry concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well known Galway restaurateur and Michelin star chef has contacted all of Galway’s TD to raise concerns over the new coronavirus measures announced by government this week.

JP McMahon, owner of Galway restaurants Cava, Aniar and Tartare has hit out against new regulations for bars and restaurants that follow cabinet’s decision not to proceed with phase four of reopening the country.

Under the latest guidelines, restaurants and pubs that serve food must be closed and empty of customers by 11pm.

The well known Galway chef has criticised the rules and how they apply to restaurants, saying that the requirement to be closed and empty by 11pm means they will not be able to take bookings past 9pm.

JP McMahon says it’s not fair to ‘lump’ restaurants in with the pubs – and the new rules will be devastating for many restaurants….

