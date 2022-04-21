Well known Galway family business hits out at insurance costs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well known Galway family business has hit out at insurance costs

Eoin McCambridge of McCambridges in the city says the amount of insurance he’s paying is too expensive

He’s among the one third of business owners who say high insurance costs are impacting on growth.

It’s one of the findings of a survey carried out by the Alliance for Insurance Reform.

It also found liability premiums have gone up by 16 percent since last year, compared to a 9 percent DROP in motor insurance costs.

Eoin McCambridge says the insurance bills are not sustainable – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]