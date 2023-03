Galway Bay fm newsroom – Well known city business woman Mary Bennett has been honoured at a function in Dublin Castle

Each table at the Chambers Ireland event was named after distinguished members

Mary, who owns the Treasure Chest in the city centre, was the first female president of Chambers Ireland in 1990

She was nominated by the Galway Chamber, which she has served for many years

In 2011 Mary Bennett received the Freedom of Galway for promoting the city and county worldwide