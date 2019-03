Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of the most well-known buildings in the heart of the city is for sale.

The building at 33 Shop Street which has been occupied by books and stationary retailer Eason for the past 30 years, is on the market for 8 million euro.

It is being sold on a sale-and-lease basis.