27 September 2024

Well-known ATU lecturer Cáit Noone elected President of Galway Chamber of Commerce

Well known-ATU lecturer Cáit Noone has been elected President of Galway Chamber of Commerce.

The respected leader in education and hospitality takes over from Eveanna Ryan for the upcoming year.

Cáit, who is currently living in Barna, was elected and ratified at the Annual General Meeting held this week.

Cáit has been working with Galway Chamber for the past few years, and outlines one of her main goals for her time in the role:

