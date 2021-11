Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks are set to get underway on the N84 Headford Road on the outskirts of the city from tomorrow.

The week long road resurfacing works will take place on a stretch of the road near Castlegar.

They’ll take place from 9am to 5pm from Monday until Friday, during which time a stop-go system will be in place.

Road users are urged to use alternative routes to avoid delays.