Galway Bay fm newsroom – A week-long series of roadworks are set to get underway between Craughwell and Loughrea from tomorrow. (27/10)

Lagan Asphalt Ltd on behalf of Galway County Council will commence the road resurfacing works on the R446 from Seefin to Srah.

A temporary Stop/Go system will be in place between 7.45 am and 6pm each day from tomorrow until Tuesday the 3rd of November.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to allow additional time for their journeys.