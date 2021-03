print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Roadworks will get underway on the R446 near Loughrea from tomorrow (March 8th).

The five day road resurfacing works will take place along a stretch of the road between Kilreekil and Kilmeen.

During that time, a stop/go system will be in place between the hours of 7.45am and 6.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and allow additional times for their journeys.