Residents near Craughwell are being advised that week long roadworks will begin in the area tomorrow.

A road closure has been approved by Galway County Council as part of the infrastructural works.

The road will be closed between the junction of the R 446 at Blackgarden Craughwell and the L 8254 at Seefin.

It will be closed from the tomorrow morning until the Thursday the 19th of December with local access only.

