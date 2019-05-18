Week long range of events to take place at Merlin Woods to mark Biodiversity Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A range of events will take place at Merlin Woods from tomorrow to mark ‘Biodiversity week’. (19/5)

Merlin Woods is a large urban woodland located on the eastern edge of Galway City and is home to a wide range of flora and fauna.

The week-long programme will include a bat walk, presentations on wildlife and flora, a bird watching event and botanical art sessions.

Further information on all the events taking place at Merlin Woods can be found at the Friends of Merlin Woods Facebook page.

Biodiversity week will officially kick-off tomorrow afternoon – with the launch of a new 22-page guide to Merlin Woods at the Doughiska Entrance Community Garden at 2pm.

Caroline Stanley of Friends of Merlin Woods says it’s the result of years of hard work.

