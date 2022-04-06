Website launched for proposed new public park in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners in Oranmore have revealed detailed plans for what a proposed new public park in the village might look like.

Under the proposal, Oranhill Park would be located at the Oranhill estate to the south of the village – and a disused site managed by NAMA is currently the campaign group’s preferred option.

It’s understood Galway County Council is considering a proposal to ensure the site is zoned for amenity use rather than housing.

A new website outlining the detailed vision for the public park can be viewed at OranhillPark.ie

Advocates say the park is vital as planned residential developments for Oranhill will soon add a further 1,400 residents to the estate.

Campaigner Jill Holtz says it would be a park for all residents in Oranmore….