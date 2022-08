Galway Bay fm newsroom – Half of the websites registered in Connacht on the national register this year were in Galway.

1,236 new .IE domains were registered in Galway between January and June, which is a 6.6% increase on 2019.

In all of Connacht, 2,352 were registered, according to the .IE Domain Profile Report H1 2022.

In Galway, the top three keywords in new websites were ‘Galway’, ‘Ireland’ and ‘Irish’.