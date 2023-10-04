Galway Bay FM

4 October 2023

Web Summit to host pre-Lisbon event in Galway city

Web Summit will host a special event in Galway city tomorrow (5/10) to give members of the newly established Irish Hub an opportunity to connect.

It’ll highlight west of Ireland companies who have been chosen to speak at the Irish Hub at the prestigious Web Summit Event in Lisbon next month. (Nov)

The invite-only Galway event, called the Runway to Web Summit, will take place at 6 tomorrow evening at the Galway City Distillery.

An all-star panel will discuss the latest tech trends and the state of the tech ecosystem in the City of Tribes.

It includes Galway native Emma Meehan, founder of Precision Sports Technology.

