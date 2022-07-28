Weatherspoons lodges plans for city bar and restaurant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – British pub chain Weatherspoons has lodged a planning application for a new two-storey and restaurant in the city with rooftop terrace

The plans would see the premises known fondly by many as Carbon Nightclub on Eglinton Street undergo a radical transformation.

Wetherspoons was first founded in 1979 and expanded rapidly due to its mass-market offering of food and drink.

The first pub was opened in Dublin in 2014 – and the firm has now officially launched a bid to establish itself in the heart of Galway City

The plans involve considerable demolition and refurbishment works, including the front facing onto Eglinton Street, as well as changes to the existing ground floor beer garden.

A decision is due from city planners in September.