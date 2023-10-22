Galway Bay FM

22 October 2023

Weather Warning issued for six counties including Galway

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.

It comes into effect this evening at 6 o’clock and lasts for 24 hours.

A status orange rain warning for Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford comes into effect at 4 oclock tomorrow morning, also lasting for 24 hours.

At the same time, a status yellow rain warning will be in effect for Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Roscommon.

Met Eireann says there’s a possibility of localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

