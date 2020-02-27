Weather warning forces cancellation of major Athenry climate change event at the weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A major climate change initiative that would have seen 10 thousand trees planted in Athenry tomorrow Saturday has been postponed due to the weather warning.

The Trees for Harmony project was due to take place tomorrow with hundreds of volunteers expected to take part.

The project is being coordinated by members of Athenry Music School, Esker Children’s Music Group, the Children’s Tree Campaign and the local Tidy Towns committee.

250 adults and children have signed up for the tree-planting initiative so far.

The event will now take place on Sunday instead, and people are still being urged to volunteer.