Weather Warning For Galway Ahead Of Storm Aiden

A severe weather warning has been issued for Galway as Storm Aiden is set to make landfall tomorrow.

The status orange wind warning will come into effect tomorrow morning from 8am until 4pm in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Donegal with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected.

The same alert for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Cork and Kerry will come into effect from 5am until 10am tomorrow.

The rest of the country will be under a status yellow wind warning with severe gusts possible from 1am tonight until tomorrow afternoon.