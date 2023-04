Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission is launching a campaign encouraging businesses to make the move West.

The ‘Local Living, Global Opportunities’ project aims to highlight the availability of mid-to-senior level roles across the region.

The WDC will work with key stakeholders in the region to highlight the opportunities available to those looking to make the next move in their careers.

Interim CEO, Allan Mulrooney, spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin about the campaign: