Ways and means of bringing vacant homes back into use as dwelling houses discussed by Galway City and County Councillors.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Ways and means of bringing vacant homes back into use as dwelling houses were discussed by Galway City Councillors and Galway County Councillors this week.

There are a total of over 7,000 vacant homes in both the City and County according to the latest statistics available.

There are just under 7,000 vacant homes in the County area that is outside of the city boundaries. In the City, itself, there are 444 vacant homes. How to bring these properties back into use as homes is becoming more and more topical as the housing crisis worsens.

Councillor David Collins told the County Council meeting that there are 150 vacant homes in Tuam; 124 in Ballinasloe; 115 in Loughrea and 41 in Clifden.

Councillor Collins proposed that extra staff be employed in an effort to get unused houses occupied.

In the City, Councillor Eddie Hoare stated that 88 City Council houses are vacant and he had concerns about the time it took to get houses renovated.

Councillor Andrew Reddington said it is almost impossible to a get a house in Headford while vacant properties are owned by people who do not need to sell them. He said that incentives being offered to owners are not working and that penalties are needed to get vacant properties back into use in towns and villages.