Waterways patrol group argues ‘revolving door’ mental health assessments in place at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Waterways patrol group Claddagh Watch has argued a ‘revolving door’ mental health assessment system is in place at University Hospital Galway.

It follows a recent incident where members of the voluntary group encountered a man sitting on a city bridge in a distressed state.

Volunteer Arthur Carr says members on patrol intervened and the man was prevented from jumping, before being taken to UHG for treatment.

However, he says that just one hour later, volunteers found the same man sitting on a different bridge – once again in a distressed state.

Arthur Carr says it’s impossible to understand how someone could be taken from a bridge in a distressed state and then be deemed fit to be released from a medical unit just one hour later.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he says unless something is done, lives will be lost….