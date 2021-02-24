Watermain works across Galway save almost 20 million litres of water per day

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Watermain works across the city and county since 2014 have resulted in savings of almost 20 million litres of water per day.

Figures from Irish Water state over 73 kilometres of old and damaged pipes have been replaced or upgraded across Galway in recent years.

In Galway city, the greatest savings came from public leaks and defects discovered through the ‘Find and Fix’ scheme – which has resulted in savings of 7.4 million litres of water every day.

A further 1.4 million litres have been saved daily through the ‘First Fix Free’ scheme in recent years.

Other savings came from the replacement of problematic water mains and pressure management works.

Meanwhile, in the county, public leaks and defects remedied under the ‘Find and Fix’ Scheme have led to daily savings of 4 million litres of water since 2014.