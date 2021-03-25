Watermain replacement works underway at Old Dublin Road

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Significant watermain replacement works are underway at Old Dublin Road.

The works, near Moneenageisha Junction, are to replace 120m of old problematic piping that were prone to frequent bursts and leaks.

The works commenced this week and are due to be completed by the end of next

Irish Water is advising motorists that to facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there are traffic management measures in place.

Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times and night time work will take place between 6PM and midnight due to heavy traffic flows during normal hours.

The works may also involve some short-term water shut offs, with customers to be given 48 hours notice.