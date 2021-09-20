Water Treatment Plants Across Galway To Be Audited As Part of Nationwide Inspection

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Every water treatment plant in Galway and across the country is to be audited after unsafe drinking water entered the supply in the South East last month.

52 people became ill after drinking contaminated water that came from a plant in Gorey, Co Wexford, while a plant in Ballymore Eustace, which services part of Dublin, produced unsafe water for 10 hours one day last month.

An Forum Uisce says Irish Water’s delays in informing the EPA and HSE are unacceptable and clearly put the public at risk.

The Minister with responsibility for Irish Water Daragh O’Brien says the audits will start today.