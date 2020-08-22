Water tankers to be set up in Portumna and Killimor as water outages continue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is deploying water tankers in Portumna and Killimor amid fears ongoing water disruptions may continue for longer than anticipated.

Many homes in the area are without a supply after Storm Ellen brought down numerous power lines at the water treatment plant in Portumna.

It was expected that the water supply would be fully restored in all areas by this morning following the installation of a power generator at the site.

However, Irish Water says following the installation, there were follow on electrical issues – and crews are currently onsite working to resolve the issue.

A water tanker is now available at the Church in Portumna – while a tanker will also be set up at the water tower in Killimor by lunchtime.

Meanwhile, the Ballinasloe Regional Supply Scheme is also experiencing significant disruptions – leaving a large area south of the town with no supply.

Customers are asked to conserve water wherever possible until normal service resumes.