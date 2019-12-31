Water tankers to be provided at two Headford locations tomorrow as water outage continues until Thursday

“Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Headford and surrounding areas that they will be without a supply of water today and tomorrow, Tuesday 31st December and Wednesday 1st January, due to a burst watermain between Carheens and Caltra Cross. The areas affected include Kilconly GWS, Ratesh, Shrule, Liss, Logawannia, Rockwood, Ratesh GWS, Shrule Road Headford, Bally Fruit GWS, Cloghanower GWS and Keekill GWS. Shrule will be on a night-time restriction tonight and tomorrow night (Tuesday 31st & Wednesday 1st) to conserve water supplies. It will be Thursday 2nd January before repair works can be carried out. The road between Carheens and Caltra Cross will be closed with access for local residents only.

Water tanker will be available at the following locations from 11.00am on the 1st of Jan 2020

Ballycushion National School Cloughanover National School