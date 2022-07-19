Galway one of 15 areas at risk of drought as hot weather puts pressure on water supplies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of 15 areas around the country at risk of drought as water supplies come under pressure due to the hot weather.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that areas in the county, alongside Wexford, Cork and Clare, are being monitored by Irish Water as temperatures reach record breaking levels this week.

Night time restrictions could be introduced to restore the water levels in resevoirs.

Irish Water say they will be able to cope with the extra demand over the summer months but are asking the public to conserve water where they can.

However, those record level temperatures are set to slip back in the coming days as the heatwave that has gripped the country comes to an end.

The eastern half of the country will continue to bask in sunshine for a little longer with highs of 27 or 28 degrees.

The rest of the country will become cooler and fresher with highs of 16 to 22 degrees.