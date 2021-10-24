Water supply returning to normal in Knocknacarra and Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water supply is returning to normal this teatime in Knocknacarra and Barna

Irish Water and city council crews repaired the burst to the water main from Clifton Hill in Galway City to Tonabrucky Reservoir

Normal water supply is returning but it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for fully restore supply to all customers affected by an emergency outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the burst, traffic management continues to be in place until road reinstatement works are completed

As a result, Letteragh Road remains closed between beyond Sliabh Rua and Tonabrucky Cross until 6 this evening