Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Residents and businesses in Loughrea will be without water this evening due to a burst watermain in the town.

Emergency repair works are currently underway with the supply expected to be restored by 8pm.

The outage is effecting Loughrea town and the area towards Craughwell.

Customers may not return to a full supply until 2 to 3 hours after repairs are complete.