Water shortages in Ballinasloe due to Storm Ellen power outages

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Residents in Ballinasloe and the surrounding areas are being warned to expect water shortages today following ongoing power outages due to Storm Ellen.

Close to 4,000 people in the Ballinasloe area remain without power this afternoon following heavy overnight winds.

The local water treatment plant servicing the Ballinasloe regional water supply has been affected by the blackout, with water shortages expected in the area.

Customers are being urged to conserve water whenever possible until power is restored to the region.