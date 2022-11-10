Water services on Inishbofin compared unfavorably to North Macedonia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that water services on Inishbofin compare unfavorably with those in North Macedonia, a country “far less well-off” than Ireland.

It’s as a Do Not Consume notice has been in place for Inishbofin since September, due to elevated levels of manganese.

But Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell also pointed out that islanders have been experiencing unacceptable issues for years, long before the notice was imposed.

She said one islander travelled as far as North Macedonia and found water services are far superior, despite it being a country with far less means than Ireland.