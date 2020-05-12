Water restrictions to be extended on Inis Mór

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water restrictions are to be extended further on Inis Mór.

The largest Aran Island and Inis Oirr have had restrictions in place since April 24th, with water restricted after 9pm each night until 8am.

This is to be extended on Inis Mór only from tomorrow, with water restricted from 5pm until 10am.

It’s due to concerns over the demand for supply and the ongoing dry weather spell.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Galway, Tim O’Connor says with three weeks of dry weather forecast for the west, the measure is required to maintain supply…