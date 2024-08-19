Galway Bay FM

19 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Water restrictions lifted in Dunmore

Share story:
Water restrictions lifted in Dunmore

Water restrictions put in place in Dunmore and surrounding areas over the last six days have been lifted.

They were necessary to allow levels in the Gortgarrow Springs Reservoir to return to normal following a mechanical issue at the local water treatment plant.

Justin Doran of Uisce Éireann says the levels in the reservoir were monitored on an hourly basis in order to minimise disruption to customers.

He has confirmed that the restrictions have now been lifted and the network is recharging.

 

Share story:

Book by Connemara based priest published in the United States

A book written by a well known Connemara based priest Canon Pádraig Standún has been put on the market by a publishing company in Wyoming in the United ...

Local MEP undertaking community consultations on EU Just Transition Fund

A local MEP is undertaking community consultations on the EU Just Transition Fund. Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly is taking the measure after...

Fake or Fact - You Decide: Episode 7

Explore seven explores fact-checking – how do media companies fact check information. And how do the public rate their own ability to decipher what&...

Councillor claims NTA is 'law unto themselves' and need to address transport issues

Galway City East councillor Shane Forde is claiming the NTA is a ‘law unto themselves’ and is calling on the body to address city-commuter tra...