Water restrictions in Ahascragh and Kilkerrin/ Moylough areas until tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Customers supplied by the Ahascragh Public Water Supply and Kilkerrin/ Moylough Water Supply will have their supply restricted until tomorrow morning due issues at the two water treatment plants.

Irish Water has confirmed that the restrictions are being caused by a deterioration to the raw water quality entering the two treatment plants.

Persistent heavy rain in recent days has caused the deterioration of raw water quality in the affected areas.

To safeguard the water supply, Irish Water and Galway County Council have temporarily halted production at the two plants and as a result customers may experience water outages.

Areas affected by the Ahascragh Public Water Supply restriction include Ahascragh village, Kingstown, Lurgan, Creggane, Eglish, Killure and Cornamucklagh.

Areas affected by the Kilkerrin/ Moylough Water Supply restriction include Kilkerrin, Moylough, Cooloo and surrounding areas.

Customers in these areas are asked to conserve water where possible to avoid a disruption in their supplies.

They are also urged to continue to follow the HSE Covid-19 guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Galway County Council say they will continue to monitor the supplies and will resume production at the plants as soon as it is safe to do so.