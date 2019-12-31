Water restored to Gurraun but rest of Headford to be without for New Year festivities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water has been restored to Gurraun in the last hour but the rest of the Headford area will have no water supply today and tomorrow

Residents and businesses are very disappointed that they will have no water supply for the New Year festivities

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services had initially hoped it would be restored by tomorrow, New Year’s Day but now the repairs won’t be carried out until Thursday

This is due to a burst watermain between Carheens and Caltra Cross.

The areas affected include Kilconly GWS, Ratesh, Shrule, Liss, Logawannia, and Rockwood, Ratesh GWS, Shrule Road Headford, Bally Fruit GWS, Cloghanower GWS and Keekill GWS.

Shrule will be on a night-time restriction tonight and tomorrow night (Tues 31 and Wednesday 1) to conserve water supplies.

The county council says it will be Thursday (2nd January) before repair works can be carried out.

The road between Carheens and Caltra Cross will be closed with access for local residents only.